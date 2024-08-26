Funding roundup

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) last week announced federal grants to help four Iowa community colleges expand their commercial driver’s license (CDL) training programs. This effort will benefit job seekers and businesses facing labor shortages.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will grant a total of $509,775 to continue to promote training resources to individuals wishing to pursue a career requiring any CDL. Hawkeye Community College will receive $132,375, Western Iowa Tech Community College will get $131,000 and Iowa Central Community College $119,000.

“Improving pathways for eligible individuals to secure commercial driver’s licenses is a simple way we can boost the economy,” Grassley said. “These resources will unlock good-paying jobs, address labor shortages in the trucking industry, and streamline supply chain operations.”

Grassley is among federal lawmakers promoting CDL programs. Last fall, he helped to secure similar CDL grants for Iowa community colleges. In 2021, Grassley pushed for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to lower the required age from 21 to 18 to obtain a CDL.

Alabama

Gadsden State Community College’s Police and Public Safety Department has received a new custom rough-terrain safety vehicle to better serve its campuses and surrounding communities, thanks to a community development grant.

“The ability to respond to emergencies more efficiently and to offer faster assistance in critical situations ultimately enhances the safety and security of our students, faculty, staff and surrounding communities, so we appreciate this investment and know it will make a difference,” said Gadsden State Police Chief Jay Freeman.

In addition to its use in emergency response, Freeman said the Polaris Ranger NorthStar/Police Edition will assist during special events such as graduation on the campuses, as well as in navigating Gadsden State’s upcoming cross-country trail, which is narrow and challenging for traditional vehicles.

(From left) State Rep. Craig Lipscomb, state Sen. Andrew Jones, state Reps. Mark Gidley and Mack Butler, Gadsden State President Kathy Murphy and GSCC Police Chief Jay Freeman with a Polaris Ranger NorthStar/Police Edition purchased with funds from a community development grant. (Photo: GSCC)

Maryland

Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) has received a $150,000 Maryland Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) grant for its interpreter preparation program to help interpreters prepare for a new licensing law, which will come into effect in 2025.

In preparation for the new requirements, CCBC has designed four new continuing education courses to help interpreters prepare for certification exams for either the Center for Assessment of Sign Language Interpreters or the Educational Interpreter Performance Assessment exams, according to the college. The EARN funding will allow CCBC to work with industry partners to support up to 250 local interpreters by providing test preparation training and covering testing fees.

There are more than one million Maryland residents who are deaf and hard of hearing that need qualified interpreters to assist at doctors’ appointments, college classrooms, court cases, government agencies and any other location where interpreters are required to adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act, CCBC said.

* * *

Wor-Wic Community College also received a $150,000 EARN grant to enhance its cybersecurity training. In particular, the two-year grant will support the college’s CyberEARN project, which offers scholarships for education and certification in cybersecurity areas.

The primary beneficiaries are incumbent workers living or working on the state’s Lower Shore who need additional training to advance in their field, according to the college. The goal is to enroll 100 students in cybersecurity courses that provide skills related to system, network and application security.

“One of our strategic priorities is to enhance institutional effectiveness through a high-quality workforce, and this funding will assist the college in achieving our mission to serve our local communities,” said Wor-Wic President Deborah Casey.

North Carolina

Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) will use a $58,000 grant from the Harnett County Partnership for Children (HCPC) to bolster its Motheread program, an initiative that promotes family literacy and enhances English language skills among non-native speakers. It is the 11th year the college has received the grant.

Through the Motherread program, CCCC in 2023-24 served 34 adults and 44 children, with impressive results showing significant improvements in read-aloud techniques and increased reading frequency in English, according to Nutan Varma, CCCC’s college and career readiness coordinator.