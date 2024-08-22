Funding roundup

Savannah Technical College (STC) has received $470,000 from the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce for its practical nursing program.

Starting this fall, the Nursing Schools Grant will provide wraparound support to improve STC practical nursing students’ ability to persist and graduate with mental health counseling, emergency vehicle repair/transportation funds, books, supplies, uniforms and loaner laptops. Students also will receive program-specific assistance through a combination of learning resources, assessment tools and more.

“This grant will provide access to the comprehensive resources and support students need to succeed. We are committed to producing highly skilled and compassionate nursing professionals, who will make a profound impact on healthcare in Georgia,” STC President Ryan Foley said.

The college also will use the funds to buy a Pyxis Machine, which is an automated medication-dispensing system in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and pharmacies.

The Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce awarded a total of $3 million in the grants that went to Albany Technical College, Central Georgia Technical College, Lanier Technical College and other higher education institutions.

Iowa

A $1.5 million federal grant means Hawkeye Community College can grow its WE Build program.

The YouthBuild ant from the U.S. Department of Labor aims to expand access to apprenticeships, particularly for youth ages 16 to 24, and prepare them for quality jobs.

Hawkeye’s WE Build program is a pre-apprenticeship construction initiative designed to remove employment barriers. Participants will receive education in the construction industry and hands-on experience rehabilitating affordable housing in the community. Individuals receive training in construction career counseling, resume writing, interviewing skills, team building and personal development.

The college will start a new WE Build track for individuals without a high school diploma, providing additional support services such as an adult basic education instructor to focus on the high school equivalency. Additionally, the program will expand to offer pre-apprenticeship career pathways in robotics and automation.

Maryland

Philanthropists Thomas P. Clement and Wonsook Kim recently gave Howard Community College (HCC) $2.5 million, the single-largest donation in the college’s history.

The gift from Clement, a renowned inventor and entrepreneur, and Kim, an internationally awarded visual artist, will support faculty and students in HCC’s engineering department with scholarships, equipment upgrades and resources to build public and private partnerships in the college’s interdisciplinary STEM programming.

“We envision laboratories, learning spaces and training opportunities that will expand our community’s curiosity and potential. I could not be more excited about our relationship with this family and the long-term outcomes this gift will create,” said HCC President Daria Willis.

Howard Community College President Daria J. Willis (center) accepts a check from Thomas P. Clement and Wonsook Kim. (Photo: HCC)

* * *

Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) will enhance STEM education and opportunities for students thanks to a $1.2 million grant from NASA. This is the second time PGCC has received a Minority University Research and Education Project grant.

The college will use the grant for several key objectives, including curriculum enhancement in physics and chemistry, student research support, NASA internships and exploration of new academic pathways.

“We are excited about the opportunities this grant provides for our students to engage with NASA and gain invaluable experience in their fields of study,” said Neeharika Thakur, principal investigator for the grant. “This partnership not only enhances our academic programs but also empowers our students to reach new heights in their educational and professional journeys.”

Virginia

The Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) Educational Foundation, Inc. is launching a scholarship for paramedic students. The Dr. Norman L. Rexrode, Jr., Memorial Scholarships is made possible by Bob Mueller, who donated $5,000 in honor of Rexrode’s 42 years of practicing medicine and teaching paramedic classes at SWCC.

Rexrode was an avid supporter of emergency medical services and served as the operational medical director for SWVA Emergency Services.

“I would be challenged to think of another physician who offered more caring services to patients or who did more for EMS in Southwest Virginia,” Mueller said.

The foundation is seeking additional donors to match Mueller’s gift.

Dr. Norman L. Rexrode, Jr., leading a class at SWCC. (Photo: SWCC)

* * *

Virginia Western Community College has received a $343,209 Advanced Technological Education (ATE) grant from the National Science Foundation to train the next level of technicians for the state’s agriculture workforce.

“Our state leaders have identified key workforce needs in the agricultural sector, and we are ready to help make Virginia a welcome destination for these employers,” said Virginia Western President Robert Sandel.

Grant funding will aid staffing, course development, and equipment to better target controlled-environment agriculture. For example, the project is developing a course in vertical growing and hydroponics, which will include equipment that also will benefit the college’s horticulture program.

Virginia Western is working with a team of business and industry leaders to ensure that training and education match workforce needs.