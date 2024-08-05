Engaging your team in successful EDIB initiatives

In recent years, equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging (EDIB) initiatives and their champions have been under assault in higher education. In Texas alone, 100 related jobs have been cut across university campuses, ABC News reported in April. In 2021, the Tennessee governor signed a bill that lets state leaders withhold funding from schools that teach legal, cultural and social issues related to racism and race, reported WBIR in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Florida Department of Education prohibits the use of state or federal funds to promote EDIB at public colleges, and in March, universities started to eliminate related positions due to the new state rules, noted ABC News.

At HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, the first and largest community college in Pennsylvania, the advancement team is intentional, strategic and unapologetic about the EDIB journey it embarked on more than 12 years ago. The team comprises administrative, admissions, financial, fundraising and marketing professionals with different ethnicities, genders, political affiliations, races, religions and sexual orientations. What bonds them are their commitment to their students and the college’s core values.

Because deeds always matter more than words, the advancement team has engaged in several successful EDIB initiatives:

Assigned readings

Colleagues are prompted on a regular basis to read articles, essays, op-eds and other materials that further their education in EDIB. For example, all team members were required to watch two videos and read an article about Title IX. To facilitate this learning, the college maintains a comprehensive document of resources.

Presentations

Every full-time team member is required to present on an EDIB topic. Presentations occur during weekly team meetings and monthly two-hour team retreats. The presentations must:

Provide factual information to educate others.

Include an interactive component that engages team members.

Include multimedia, such as short video clips.

Relate to employees’ day-to-day work.

Conclude with a call-to-action.

The topics colleagues have presented include:

Affirmative Action: What Is It? Why Does It Matter? In Terms of Leveling the Playing Field, What’s Next for Our Country?

Glass Cliff and Glass Ceiling

Lived Experiences as a White Transgender/Queer Person

Racelighting

Supporting Hispanic and Latino Students

Ways We Can Better Support Students with Seen and Unseen Disabilities

Why LGBTQ+ Representation Matters

Trainings and events

Team members are encouraged to participate in certificate programs, webinars, conferences, seminars and other events that further their EDIB education. For example, in 2021, several colleagues attained the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace Certificate offered by the University of South Florida. Those who successfully completed the program received a digital certificate as well as a Credly badge that can be displayed on LinkedIn.

Also, in 2021, team members participated in a five-week racial equity mini-challenge. Each team member completed at least one activity each week for five weeks and completed a professional development form outlining what they learned.

How does the college know the initiatives are successful?

Each quarter, the entire advancement team is surveyed about the EDIB journey. Recent anonymous survey results revealed the following:

When asked to rate the educational value of the presentations given by colleagues, 86% of the respondents said they found them to have some or great educational value.

When asked if the presentations on inclusion, diversity and belonging have positively altered their perspectives, 100% of the respondents agreed.

When asked, on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being extremely comfortable, to rate their current comfort level in discussing issues related to inclusion, diversity and belonging with colleagues, 64% of the respondents rated their comfort level a 4 and 29% rated their comfort level a 5.

When asked if colleagues felt safe expressing their ideas, opinions and beliefs during EDIB discussions, 96% agreed.

Colleges who are interested in starting these types of EDIB initiatives can:

Start their own journeys with legitimate research, such as surveys of their employees.

Follow EDIB allies, advocates, accomplices and antiracists on social media.

Engage with the college’s chief diversity officer for guidance and ideas.

Select a member of the team to coordinate the activities. Ensure the colleague is well-respected and on the journey to be antiracist. If the colleague is a person of color, ensure they love the skin they are in.

Be authentic, courageous, empathetic and intentional. Leave the performative behavior on a stage where it belongs. This journey is too important for phonies.

Assess their journey and make modifications when needed.

Demonstrate courage and grace.

Be prepared to make personnel changes when people show their true colors.

Not everyone will applaud a commitment to EDIB. However, the stakeholders who matter the most will. Most importantly, these efforts will leave the college a better, safer and more equitable institution.