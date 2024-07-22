Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki July 21, 2024 Print Photos of member institutions of the American Association of Community Colleges. Willie L. Todd, Jr., (left), president of Denmark Technical College, chats with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who visited the South Carolina college last week, in part, to pitch the Biden administration’s just-announced effort to increase support for Hispanic-serving institutions. (Photo: ED) Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) sees firsthand how students prepare for healthcare occupations at Virginia’s Reynolds Community College, which recently received a federal grant for nursing workforce training. (Photo: Office of Sen. Tim Kaine) At Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC), Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) joined a roundtable discussion last month about the nation’s childcare crisis with childcare providers, parents, local policymakers, and NVCC staff. (Photo: NVCC) Frances Villagran-Glover (right), president of Houston Community College’s Southeast College, is joined by state Rep. Christina Morales and Houston City Councilman Mario Castillo, in distributing food at the campus following Hurricane Beryl. About 1,500 cars came through the distribution lines. (Photo: HCC) The annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference took place in Atlanta in June. Savannah Technical College and Lanier Technical College were among the top-performing chapters from Georgia. (Photo: Technical College System of Georgia) At Mississippi’s Itawamba Community College, students who participated in the 2024 Orientation Leaders program get together at the home of President Jay Allen following the orientation session. (Photo: ICC) At Savannah Technical College, college officials, local and state leaders, and other stakeholders celebrate the expansion of the Georgia college’s commercial truck driving program. (Photo: Bunny Ware) Computer science instructor Terry Ayers watches as students manipulate underwater robots during Wallace State Community College’s recent STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Camp for area elementary school students. (Photo: Wallace State) In Tennessee, Cleveland State Community College instructor Chris Jones (right) teaches Whirlpool employees in the mechanical components and electric motors class. He also teaches the class for other local industry partners, such as Adient and Del Conca. (Photo: Cleveland State) A glimpse at a classroom in Dallas College’s new Red River Hall on its Richland Campus. The 100,000-square-foot space, which will open this year, will serve the college’s School of Business and dual-credit students. (Photo: Dallas College)