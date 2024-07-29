Peer mentor program strengthens transfer efforts

Peer mentor Jeremy Quinones’ cubicle at Hostos Community College is adorned with banners from other New York institutions, such as Lehman College, Pace University, York College, and New York University. As he prepares for his day, he notes, “We’re working on a big list.”

This list helps the Transfer Peer Mentor Program at the college track recent associate degree graduates who have completed the first step toward continuing to four-year degrees rather than moving on directly to careers.

Quinones is one of four peer mentors at Hostos dedicated to ensuring these students have a plan for when they complete their associate degrees. This summer, the mentors aim to ensure that each student accepted to a four-year college follows through with enrollment, registers for classes and starts on time.

“If the student was accepted, we make sure they’ve completed enrollment. If they’ve completed enrollment, we make sure they’ve registered for classes,” says Quinones, noting he also ask if they need support.

National surveys suggest that roughly 80% of community college students aspire to earn a bachelor’s degree. However, a 2024 report from the Community College Research Center at Columbia University found that only 16% ultimately do so, with about a third of community college students transferring to four-year colleges.

Of those who transfer, only 48% will obtain a bachelor’s degree within six years of graduating with their associate’s. This phenomenon is known as the “leaky transfer pipeline.” The Transfer Peer Mentor Program, funded by the Lucius N. Littauer Foundation and the Carroll and Milton Petrie Foundation, aims to fix this pipeline and make transfer after graduation an expectation for students, not just a goal.

A team effort

Quinones manages the logistics for the small team, documenting each point of contact and ensuring the team has up-to-date contact information for students, making call lists, and writing phone scripts to ensure consistent communications.

Mentor Lorelyn Cespedes tracks students’ transfer progress in a color-coded spreadsheet.

Cespedes explains: “Pink means they should have registered somewhere — either at Hostos or their four-year — but didn’t, so they get one type of follow-up. Green means they have started the application process, so I keep track of where they have applied. Blue means they’re where they should be and registered. White means they should have graduated from Hostos but are still registered.”

For her part, Kristina González handles most of the outreach.

“Sometimes students just decide they don’t want to continue, so we let them know we’re here if they change their minds. Sometimes, students got frustrated in the process and just didn’t know that they could come back here for support,” she says.

Peer mentors also accept walk-in appointments where they provide direct support with applications, enrollment, CUNY First (City University of New York’s student management platform) and more. They are trained to navigate the intra-CUNY transfer management program Transfer Explorer (T-Rex) to help students see exactly how each course and each major will transfer, where it will be accepted, and what degree pathways it connects to.

Understanding the experience

As recent Hostos graduates themselves, the peer mentors are very familiar with the challenges students face when transferring from a small, highly supportive campus, like Hostos, to a larger school.

“Last week, I met with a former student who had transferred to the College of Staten Island, but it didn’t work out for him. So, he came back here to get some help transferring to Lehman College. I’m a current Lehman student, so I knew how to help him with the process.”

When a student hits a roadblock, “our goal is to connect the student with a person, not an office,” says Transfer Services Director Rocío Rayo.

Under Rayo’s supervision, the Transfer Peer Mentor Program has boosted Hostos students’ transfer application rate from 23% in fall 2022, to 75% in spring 2024.

“We want students thinking about transfer from day one at Hostos. We want them taking classes because they know they will transfer, choosing their major because it will transfer,” Rayo says.

However, the transfer application is just the beginning. From there, the peer mentors work to ensure students understand how to enroll, register for classes, transfer their FAFSA, and connect with academic and social services offices at their transfer institutions.