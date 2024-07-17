Opportunities for stronger ties between community college and public libraries

A new project is exploring how community college and public libraries can collaborate more on promoting and providing services and resources to better serve their communities.

Ithaka S+R is studying opportunities where the two types of libraries could partner in various areas. The first step of the project, which is funded by ECMC Foundation and launched earlier this year, was to compile an inventory of how libraries use their websites to share information about basic needs resources and services, such as food, housing, transportation and technology.

A report released this week provides the findings of the review, which included surveying a total of 200 community college and public libraries and tapping data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and the Public Libaries Survey.

A broad overview

Across all public and community college libraries, the top three basic-needs resourses advertised on their websites were technology (86%), financial literacy and assistance (61%) and children’s services (56%). Public library websites offer more information, resources and services to address basic needs, on average, compared to community college library websites, the report says.

Noting that libraries’ missions and their communities direct the services they provide, the report says community college libraries overall prioritize student support for learning and well-being, with a focus on technological services, financial literacy and assistance, and mental health services. Public libraries’ websites primarily advertise childcare services, technology, and financial literacy and assistance.

For example, community college libraries provide more laptop borrowing services and access to graphing calculators than public libraries, which, in turn, offer more computer instruction and hot spots, the report observes.

Specific areas

Food insecurity was among the eight categories that researchers examined, with somewhat surprising findings given the national focus on food insecurity among community college students. Sixty-three percent of public libraries provide patrons with resources and services related to food insecurity, compared to 14% of their community college counterparts. While libraries at two-year institutions advertise such resources less frequently on their websites, when they do they focus on food assistance programs, campus food pantries and banks, and community meal programs.

In the area of financial literacy and assistance, both institutions substantially advertise resources and services related to career services and job searches, with some two-year college sites sharing links to the federal student aid application, information about the campus financial aid office and details about scholarships. However, the report notes that despite the number of work-study and part-time positions available for students, few offer any information on these opportunities on their websites.

Another area researchers examined was advertised children’s services. Less than 10% of community colleges provided any information on financial assistance for student parents or promoted on-campus childcare services on their websites. However, about 15% of community colleges shared LibGuides — a content management system that libraries commonly use to curate and share information and to create and manage websites — related to children’s services, noting that these guides were focused on providing information on off-campus services and learning resources.

It cited as an example the LibGuide on Eastern Arizona College‘s website, which gathered resources on affordable childcare, child development information, hotlines to report child abuse, and information on pre-natal and delivery classes.

Mental health resources and services is another area researchers examined. Both institutions’ websites offered plenty of information. About 35% of the mental health resources and services that community colleges shared were available via LibGuides. The report notes that sometimes LibGuides also provides food and housing services information alongside mental health information. It cites a guide on Florida’s Hillsborough Community College website that provides comprehensive information on crisis resources, LBGTQ+ mental health resources, food services information, financial assistance and community care resources.

Potential for much more

The study also explored where the two institutions may already collaborate on their websites, of which there were few. It did note some efforts to cross-communicate, including shared library access between Spokane Community College in Washington with a public library, and a program between Ohio’s Lorain County Community College and a local library that provides access to all patrons to their children’s reading and learning materials, as well as new fiction and other resources.

Researchers note that the findings indicate there are swaths of areas where the institutions could partner.

“We see many potential areas for library collaboration that could expand access to the wide range of programming public libraries offer, from literacy initiatives to job training workshops to mental health workshops,” the report says.

It continues that collaborations with community colleges could involve co-developing programs that address community needs, such as career development seminars and financial literacy workshops. Meanwhile, community colleges could team with public libraries to host specialized services, such as tutoring services, writing labs, or career counseling within library spaces to reach a broader audience.

Subsequent research for the Ithaka S+R project with provide case studies of cross-library partnerships and state policy analysis.