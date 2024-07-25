Leading in times of rapid change

As a lifelong learner, it is easy for me to say there is a lot I wish I knew before taking on the presidency. One of those items that stands out is change — rapid, mind-bending, stretching and straining, unthinkable, inescapable, life-shaking and world-altering change.

Identifying in 2008 the goal of becoming a president (my partner can confirm that), I searched job postings for community college presidencies. Analyzing these documents, I looked for commonalities and anomalies that represented the type of president desired by these institutions. After creating a table of the important knowledge, skills and abilities that I possessed and those I did not, I strengthened my professional journey in a much more intentional manner.

I would pursue opportunities, aligned with my values, and stay focused on a student-centered approach. The goals were to learn, grow, make an impact on lives, and transition. I adopted a similar approach to my professional development, literature engagement, and networking.

Eleven years later, after serving in roles with progressively more responsibility at two institutions, I was appointed to my first presidency. Now, in my second presidency and ending my fifth year as an institutional CEO, there is a great deal to reflect upon.

Embracing opportunities

During my 11-year period of preparation, I could not have imagined leadership in the context of a dramatically changed world. The pandemic as well as the subsequent and persistent social, economic and health changes created challenges and oftentimes impediments to progress. These include obstacles like zero-sum philosophical approaches that have been embedded throughout our educational, political and economic frameworks.

This essay does not lend itself to discussing all impacts of the pandemic, or personal and social impacts of the murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery — and too many others. Nor does this essay lend itself to opining on the fact that many of us knew of and deeply felt the inequalities and inequities of society long before these historic events that intensified social justice movements.

In addition, the fourth industrial revolution, which is so much more than generative artificial intelligence, will continue to profoundly impact the future of life, work and education. The rate at which all of these circumstances advanced change was monumental and, arguably, unexperienced in any previous generation.

This rapid change should be leading to opportunities that address inequality and inequity, to enhance diversity of thought and the free marketplace of ideas, ultimately enriching the public good and ensuring a sense of belonging that leads to social transformation through individual economic and social mobility, as a catalyst for intergenerational mobility.

At times, and unfortunately far too often, it seems that this rapid change is being leveraged to further polarize, minoritize, alienate and silence people, groups and thoughts. Engaging with civility and in a way that creates a safe space for true dialogue and understanding is essential. Leading in this context is unique, with daunting challenges and magnificent opportunities.

Our role

The opportunity lies in remaining true to the community college mission and to that of public higher education. I am inspired to continue contributing to impact that is based in offering student-centered high quality, accessible and affordable learning and support experiences leading to educated and trained individuals who contribute to the public good, experience upward social and economic mobility, and work towards equitably advancing the communities they reside within and our world.

Now is the time to exponentially increase these efforts, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Diversity of people, groups and thoughts and the free marketplace of ideas has helped to advance our society. It can continue to do so if we chart and pursue a path forward that centers us around these ideals.

Community colleges have a rich history of societal impact, and that impact can be even greater. That is the anchor from which I started my path and the North Star that continues to be my guide, regardless of any disruption, innovation or adaptation.