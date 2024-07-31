Headlines

By Daily Staff July 31, 2024    Print

Some Baltimore City Community College students to be paid $50 to meet with career advisers under pilot program
Baltimore Sun
Through a state grant program called Expanding Success, Baltimore City Community College, Prince George’s Community College and Wor-Wic Community College will offer $50 a month to up to 250 eligible students to meet with counselors at least once a month for one-on-one support.

Indiana’s college graduation rate is up, but most students still don’t finish on time
WFYI
The state’s community colleges have seen particular improvement in completion rates. About 24% of students who started in 2021 got degrees within two years. That’s a huge jump from a decade earlier when less than 5% of Indiana community college students graduated on time.

Biden administration announces next steps for fall student debt relief
The Hill
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education began emailing borrowers who have at least one outstanding student loan held federally to let them know about potential upcoming relief and if they would prefer to opt out of it.

