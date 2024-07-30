American Council on Education blog
While colleges and universities have been preparing for several months to implement the Biden administration’s new Title IX regulations that go into effect on August 1, federal court rulings have temporarily blocked the rule from taking effect on a growing number of campuses.
Inside Higher Ed
The department says it needs more data about online education to hold those programs accountable. Institutions say the agency is overcorrecting.
The Education Trust blog
A recent graduate of the Community College of Baltimore County outlines how the college’s Male Student Success Initiative provided the support, guidance and assistance he needed to succeed.
Associated Press
The budget sets aside more than $117 million for a free community college program across the state, covering tuition and fees for students. The 15 community colleges in Massachusetts serve more than 90,000 students, about 70% of whom attend school part-time while juggling work and family commitments.
LAist
Pasadena City College is opening its first housing unit near its campus for transitional-age foster youth.