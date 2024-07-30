Headlines

Colleges and universities prepare to implement new Title IX Rule amid fluid legal situation
American Council on Education blog
While colleges and universities have been preparing for several months to implement the Biden administration’s new Title IX regulations that go into effect on August 1, federal court rulings have temporarily blocked the rule from taking effect on a growing number of campuses.

How the Education Department wants to police online education
Inside Higher Ed
The department says it needs more data about online education to hold those programs accountable. Institutions say the agency is overcorrecting.

Commentary: Why DEI programs matter to college students
The Education Trust blog
A recent graduate of the Community College of Baltimore County outlines how the college’s Male Student Success Initiative provided the support, guidance and assistance he needed to succeed.

Massachusetts governor signs $58B state budget featuring free community college plan
Associated Press
The budget sets aside more than $117 million for a free community college program across the state, covering tuition and fees for students. The 15 community colleges in Massachusetts serve more than 90,000 students, about 70% of whom attend school part-time while juggling work and family commitments.

Housing for students exiting foster care
LAist
Pasadena City College is opening its first housing unit near its campus for transitional-age foster youth.

