Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff July 27, 2024    Print

North Texas universities, community colleges look to simplify transfer process
AOL.com
The new Dallas Transfer Collaborative aims to help students successfully earn their bachelor’s degree on schedule and with reduced financial burden.

In South Carolina, technical colleges is shrinking. How will they recover?
Government Technology
Student enrollment at South Carolina technical college system declined over the past decade as the University of South Carolina and Clemson University grow. What’s being done?

Arizona community college program training thousands for film jobs
FOX 10
Since Arizona signed into law the Motion Picture Production Program two years ago to lure moviemakers into the state, Scottsdale Community College has been buzzing.

Commentary: Making the most of philanthropic dollars to bring equity to higher ed
Inside Philanthropy
Despite their pivotal role and benefits, community colleges received a mere 1.5% of the $58 billion in donations allocated to higher education in 2023. This glaring disparity underscores a missed opportunity, as investments in community colleges can yield profound impacts.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.