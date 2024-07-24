The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
EdSource
Up the West Coast in Washington state, some students want a bachelor’s degree to enter careers like teaching and nursing but don’t have a local four-year university to attend. Fortunately for them, they have another option: getting that degree from a community college.
New Hampshire Bulletin
Vexing issues around transfer of credits is one of several processes state officials say need to be improved to take on a growing problem for state-run colleges: Costs are too high and not enough students are attending.
Columbus Dispatch
The Ohio community college plans to build a specialized, 37-acre career development center for students studying for jobs in construction trades and as first responders.
KTVE/KARD
The Louisiana college’s short-term workforce development programs are providing a jump start to available jobs, from heavy equipment operator to nursing technician.