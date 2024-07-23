The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
National College Attainment Network
A group of higher education organizations is asking the U.S. Education Department not to rush to post the 2025-26 FAFSA form by October 1, but rather focus on ensuring that the form and process are working properly.
WGXA
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) visited Central Georgia Technical College to highlight the bipartisan Pathways to Prosperity Act. The bill would strengthen and expand the existing Strengthening Community Colleges Grant Program.
NOLA.com
The growing interest in workforce education programs in Louisiana has helped to boost the number of people pursuing a two-year degree or career and technical education path, which has nearly tripled in the last decade, according to Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.
Higher Ed Dive
At a session of the National Association of College and University Business Officers’ annual meeting this week, panelists described some of the twists and turns colleges should be aware of, including major regulatory changes.