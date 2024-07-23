Headlines

Coalition calls for full functionality of 2025-26 FAFSA upon release
National College Attainment Network
A group of higher education organizations is asking the U.S. Education Department not to rush to post the 2025-26 FAFSA form by October 1, but rather focus on ensuring that the form and process are working properly.

Ossoff promotes job training bill at technical college
WGXA
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) visited Central Georgia Technical College to highlight the bipartisan Pathways to Prosperity Act. The bill would strengthen and expand the existing Strengthening Community Colleges Grant Program.

Louisiana’s career education programs see growth, hope to build up workforce
NOLA.com
The growing interest in workforce education programs in Louisiana has helped to boost the number of people pursuing a two-year degree or career and technical education path, which has nearly tripled in the last decade, according to Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

Policy developments that college business officers should keep tabs on
Higher Ed Dive
At a session of the National Association of College and University Business Officers’ annual meeting this week, panelists described some of the twists and turns colleges should be aware of, including major regulatory changes.  

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
