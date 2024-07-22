The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
The 74
An in-depth look at a community college student, transfer student and student who left school reveal the struggles of working for a bachelor’s degree.
Los Angeles Times
In a state that desperately needs more nurses, the legislature is expected to approve a commonsense pilot program to let 15 community colleges offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing. As small and reasonable as the change would be, Senate Bill 895 sent a jolt through the California State University administration because it would slightly disturb the Master Plan for Higher Education.
University of Arkansas News
University of Arkansas Chancellor Charles Robinson and other top UA officials last week visited several Arkansas community colleges to discuss transfer pathways to the university.
Lynnwood Today
Washington’s Edmonds College is launching two new bachelor programs in fall 2024 that focus on training students in the ever-changing world of computer science, robotics and artificial intelligence.