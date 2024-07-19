Headlines

July 18, 2024

Commentary: Community colleges will suffer if Congress doesn’t reverse NSF budget cuts
New America (blog)
Community colleges meet workforce needs, expand economic mobility and support economic development in emerging tech industries. Cutting National Science Foundation funding stifles their critical work.

The evolution of Joe College: Trade schools, technical training filling more jobs in Arkansas
Arkansas Money & Politics
For years, anything earned less than a four-year college degree was viewed somewhat with disdain. That has all changed now, and two-year community colleges, technical training and other job programs have filled many jobs in Arkansas.

The value of a technical education in 2024
NPR
Students enrolled in vocational-focused community colleges increased 16% from 2022 to 2023, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Bates Technical College introduces its first wayfinding robot
Suburban Times
The Washington two-year college has a new director of directions: Rivet the Robot, who guides students and visitors on campus.

