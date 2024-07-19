The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
New America (blog)
Community colleges meet workforce needs, expand economic mobility and support economic development in emerging tech industries. Cutting National Science Foundation funding stifles their critical work.
Arkansas Money & Politics
For years, anything earned less than a four-year college degree was viewed somewhat with disdain. That has all changed now, and two-year community colleges, technical training and other job programs have filled many jobs in Arkansas.
NPR
Students enrolled in vocational-focused community colleges increased 16% from 2022 to 2023, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
Suburban Times
The Washington two-year college has a new director of directions: Rivet the Robot, who guides students and visitors on campus.