Headlines

By Daily Staff July 16, 2024    Print

TCNJ, Mercer County Community College form new housing partnership
The College of New Jersey press release
The College of New Jersey has announced an agreement with Mercer County Community College to provide room and board services for MCCC students at TCNJ’s Ewing campus.

El Paso Community College launches major scholarship fund following $30M donation
KFOX 14
The Texas college will use a previous $30 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott for its newly established Student Success Endowment Scholarship.

Meet the man playing a key role in training Austin’s workforce
Austin Business Journal (subscription required)
Russell Lowery-Hart, chancellor of Austin Community College, says more people can earn family-sustaining wages by better aligning higher ed with needs of employers.

