The College of New Jersey press release
The College of New Jersey has announced an agreement with Mercer County Community College to provide room and board services for MCCC students at TCNJ’s Ewing campus.
KFOX 14
The Texas college will use a previous $30 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott for its newly established Student Success Endowment Scholarship.
Austin Business Journal (subscription required)
Russell Lowery-Hart, chancellor of Austin Community College, says more people can earn family-sustaining wages by better aligning higher ed with needs of employers.