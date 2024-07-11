Headlines

Commentary: How community and technical colleges are building the bioeconomy workforce
More federal investment in emerging technology job training at community colleges is needed to fully unlock pathways to good jobs in the bioeconomy.

New Jersey considers bill that would cap college tuition
A bill has been introduced in the New Jersey legislature that would limit annual tuition increases at 2% for the state’s public two-year and four-year institutions.

House committee advances bill to mandate FAFSA release by Oct. 1
The proposed legislation received largely bipartisan support, but some worry the hard deadline could backfire if not part of a more comprehensive plan.

