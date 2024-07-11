New America blog
More federal investment in emerging technology job training at community colleges is needed to fully unlock pathways to good jobs in the bioeconomy.
Forbes
A bill has been introduced in the New Jersey legislature that would limit annual tuition increases at 2% for the state’s public two-year and four-year institutions.
Higher Ed Dive
The proposed legislation received largely bipartisan support, but some worry the hard deadline could backfire if not part of a more comprehensive plan.