iStock

July 10, 2024

New state budget includes free community college tuition for high school graduates
WXYZ
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the new program will benefit more than 18,000 students.

Connecticut colleges have an enrollment problem. Massachusetts offers one possible solution
CT Insider
In Massachusetts, officials have responded to an enrollment crisis at public universities with significant new spending, including a program that makes community college entirely free for any state resident 25 or older.

Commentary: Community colleges are key to an equitable future of work in America
New America blog
At Harper College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and City Colleges of Chicago, new programs in quantum computing are now launching. The National Science Foundation’s new Experiential Learning for Emerging and Novel Technologies program is supporting MiraCosta College and Montgomery College in expanding internships and apprenticeships in the biomanufacturing and microelectronics sectors.

Some colleges look to LTC for tips for competency-based learning
Sheboygan Press
Wisconsin’s Lakeshore Technical College offers more than 25 competency-based education programs.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
