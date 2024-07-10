The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
WXYZ
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the new program will benefit more than 18,000 students.
CT Insider
In Massachusetts, officials have responded to an enrollment crisis at public universities with significant new spending, including a program that makes community college entirely free for any state resident 25 or older.
New America blog
At Harper College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and City Colleges of Chicago, new programs in quantum computing are now launching. The National Science Foundation’s new Experiential Learning for Emerging and Novel Technologies program is supporting MiraCosta College and Montgomery College in expanding internships and apprenticeships in the biomanufacturing and microelectronics sectors.
Sheboygan Press
Wisconsin’s Lakeshore Technical College offers more than 25 competency-based education programs.