American Council on Education blog
Through the American Council on Education, a coalition of college associations — including the American Association of Community Colleges — argues that the broad inclusion of higher education institutions as “covered entities” under the proposed rule could impose undue burdens on colleges and universities.
CalMatters
A program for low-income, first-generation STEM students at community colleges is receiving millions of dollars to expand across the state.
Change: The Magazine of Higher Learning
Community college leaders report that a key strategy in encouraging enrollment and persistence is a drive toward more flexibility in course formats, including modes of delivery modality, materials, and course length.