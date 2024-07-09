Headlines

Higher ed associations raise concerns over new cyber incident reporting requirements
American Council on Education blog
Through the American Council on Education, a coalition of college associations — including the American Association of Community Colleges — argues that the broad inclusion of higher education institutions as “covered entities” under the proposed rule could impose undue burdens on colleges and universities.

California boosts spending to help students earn math and science degrees
CalMatters
A program for low-income, first-generation STEM students at community colleges is receiving millions of dollars to expand across the state.

Commentary: From the disruption of the pandemic, a path forward for community colleges
Change: The Magazine of Higher Learning
Community college leaders report that a key strategy in encouraging enrollment and persistence is a drive toward more flexibility in course formats, including modes of delivery modality, materials, and course length.

