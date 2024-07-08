The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
NPR
McDonald’s is working with several community colleges to build a path for converting on-the-job skills, like safe food handling or customer service, into credit toward degrees in culinary arts, hospitality or insurance.
Los Angeles Times
In 2022-23, about 80,000 students indicated on FAFSA applications that they were homeless and independent of a parent, but only 45% were able to prove their homelessness.
New Jersey Spotlight
Lawmakers restored a proposed $20 million cut to community colleges in the final version of the state budget Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law last week.
Politico Weekly Education
The Biden administration’s rule that bolsters discrimination protections based on gender identity is facing an uncertain future after three federal judges ruled to block the regulation.