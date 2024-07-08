Headlines

By Daily Staff July 8, 2024

College credit for working your job? Walmart and McDonald’s are trying it
NPR
McDonald’s is working with several community colleges to build a path for converting on-the-job skills, like safe food handling or customer service, into credit toward degrees in culinary arts, hospitality or insurance.

Editorial: FAFSA is a nightmare for homeless students. Why haven’t we fixed it?
Los Angeles Times
In 2022-23, about 80,000 students indicated on FAFSA applications that they were homeless and independent of a parent, but only 45% were able to prove their homelessness.

New Jersey community colleges dodge $20M budget cut
New Jersey Spotlight
Lawmakers restored a proposed $20 million cut to community colleges in the final version of the state budget Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law last week.

Athletes challenging Biden’s Title IX rule are more ‘hopeful’ than ever
Politico Weekly Education
The Biden administration’s rule that bolsters discrimination protections based on gender identity is facing an uncertain future after three federal judges ruled to block the regulation.

