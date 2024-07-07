More high schoolers try this college savings strategy: It’s like getting two years free, says expert
MSN
“It’s a very smart way to start your higher education,” says Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations at the American Association of Community Colleges. “They’re basically getting two years of college for free.”
Morning Call
Lehigh Carbon Community College will pivot away from intercollegiate sports as soon as the upcoming academic year, according to the college. Instead, the Pennsylvania college’s athletic program will soon initiate intramural sports programs.
Portland Community College launches program to build strong foundation for first-generation students
Oregon Public Broadcasting
The two-year Oregon college is preparing to start a program this fall aimed at supporting more students who are the first in their families to attend college.
KY3
Ozarks Technical Community College is moving forward with the construction of the institution’s new $60-million Center for Workforce and Student Success following Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s approval of the state’s FY 2025 budget.
Georgia Recorder
Hyundai has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Savannah Technical College to provide prospective EV industry employees with training for jobs related to shop operations, electrical principles, and the servicing of hybrids and EVs. Similar programs now exist at Columbus and Augusta Technical Colleges, too.
KUT 90.5
The Texas college’s new compensation package increases the hourly minimum wage from $22 to $23, which also works out to a 4.5% raise. ACC has about 6,100 full-time and part-time employees.