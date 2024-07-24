College grads wish they had more AI training

Recent college graduates generally see their education as a good investment for their career, but many also feel they aren’t skilled in using artificial intelligence (AI) as they would like to be, according to a new survey.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of graduates believe their college education was worth the cost, with two-thirds (68%) saying their education has positioned them for success in the current job market, according to survey findings from the Cengage Group released on Tuesday. Three in five graduates (57%) indicated their program prepared them with the skills needed for their first professional job.

However, many recent grads feel their institutions could have done more to prepare them for AI in the workforce. More than half (55%) observed their programs didn’t prepare them to use generative AI (GenAI) tools, with 70% saying basic GenAI training should be integrated into courses.

In fact, the rapid development in technology such as AI has half of recent graduates (51%) second-guessing their career choices.

They may have a reason for concern as nearly two-thirds (62%) of surveyed employers believe job candidates and employees should have a foundational knowledge of GenAI tools, with 58% indicating they are more likely to interview or hire those with AI experience.

The survey polled 974 individuals who received a two- or four-year degree or skills certification within the past year, as well as 1,000 U.S. employers.

Breaking down the numbers

A breakdown of the survey results provided to Community College Daily shows some differences in how the recent grads view their credentials. For example, 73% of two-year grads said their education was worth the cost, compared to 70% of four-year grads, 77% of those receiving vocational training and 74% of those earning a skills credential. However, when asked if their credential is essential to perform their job, 42% of two-year grads agreed, compared to 63% of four-year grads.

Regarding the possibility of AI replacing their jobs entirely, 37% of two-year grads said it worried them, compared to 45% of four-year grads and 40% of those earning a skills credential. The percentage of survey participants was about even in terms of whether the pace of technology is making them second-guess their career choice: 48% for two-year grads, 46% for four-year grads, and 45% for skills credential earners.

In terms of whether basic GenAI training should be integrated into courses, 74% of those earning skills credentials agreed, as did 67% of four-year grads and 62% of two-year grads. A higher percentage of two-year grads (57%) than four-year grads (54%) and credential earners (53%) said they didn’t feel their education program prepared to use GenAI tools in their studies.

What employers seek

The survey provides insight into how employees use AI. Three in four employers said their workers use AI tools in daily workflow to help with research (49%), writing (47%), data analysis (43%), brainstorming (36%) and product development (27%).

The data indicate the growing need for colleges to integrate GenAI training and skills development, which will increase their value among prospective students, Cengage notes.

“The opportunity before educators is clear: by embracing the integration of GenAI and professional skills development, they can redefine the value proposition of their programs,” according to a report on the findings.

Shift to skills learning

Higher education institutions appear to be shifting more to skills-based learning and employability-focused content, which is likely what has bumped up satisfaction results in the annual survey, according to Cengage. Students cite that their colleges facilitated internships, co-ops and work-based learning opportunities, and provided career services, such as resume reviews and mock interviews, training on workplace etiquette, mentorships and networking events/career fairs/alumni panels.

Still, graduates indicated a desire for a closer alignment between colleges and employers, with 69% wishing their college or learning programs worked more closely with employers to develop hands-on learning courses and 60% expressing a desire for micro-credential programs.

Even though AI seems to be center stage, the findings note that workplace skills such as communication, time management and corporate etiquette remain important for employers and should stay a focus for colleges, too.

“This holistic approach to workforce readiness represents a new frontier in the value of higher education–one that prioritizes sustained employability and career prospects,” the report says.