Washington Watch: Some hope for Workforce Pell bill

There is an outside chance that the Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act (H.R, 6585), which was pulled from scheduled House floor action six weeks ago, may receive a floor vote as an amendment untitled amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which establishes many key features of defense policy and is generally considered “must pass” legislation each year.

The Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act (BWPA) was held back at the 11th hour from full House consideration after generating strong opposition from major teachers’ unions as well as four-year institutions of higher education, including the American Council on Education (ACE). The opposition was primarily based on its cost “offset,” which applies “risk-sharing” provisions contained in the College Cost Reduction Act (H.R. 6951) to the wealthiest private colleges in the nation. However, enthusiasm for the workforce Pell Grant has been lacking in key quarters of higher education and on the political left, though the measure does have strong support from major business organizations and many other organizations — not to mention strong bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.

AACC opposed BWPA’s offset but supported the overall legislation. ACE continues to oppose the legislation based on the offset.

NDAA has drawn hundreds of potential amendments, which must be made in order for floor votes by the House Rules Committee. One of the considerations before the committee is whether the amendment is “germane,” a parliamentary term, to the underlying legislation. BWPA was filed by the legislation’s original sponsor, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York), and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia), ranking member of the House Education and Workforce Committee.

Action in the Rules Committee is likely to occur next week.