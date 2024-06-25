Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki June 25, 2024 Print Photos submitted by member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in May participated in a discussion about the FAFSA at South Mountain Community College (Arizona) with leaders of the Maricopa Community College District. (Photo: ED) In Texas, El Paso Community College last week hosted area youth pursuing careers in the food and hospitality industry at its second annual summer symposium. It featured hands-on workshops, guest lectures, demonstrations and free gifts. (Photo: EPCC) Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Medical Campus last week hosted the 2024 Randy Boaz Memorial ALS Competition, an annual event where teams of paramedics and emergency medical technicians compete in various emergency scenarios. The Florida college has hosted the event since 2001, honoring the life of the late Randy Boaz, an MDC instructor and one of the first paramedics in the U.S. (Photo: MDC) Ji Yong Kim (left), assistant professor in Raritan Valley Community College’s arts and design department, recently attended a two-week community college faculty development seminar at the Inya Institute and Center for Khmer Studies in Cambodia. Kim plans to incorporate Cambodian arts and culture into his art classes at the New Jersey college. (Photo: RVCC) New Mexico’s Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) is partnering with the online institution Western Governors University to provide SFCC graduates and staff with multiple paths to higher education and professional development. Margaret Peters, SFCC’s vice president for academic affairs, and Manny Gonzalez, regional director of WGU’s South Region, signed the agreement last week. (Photo: SFCC)