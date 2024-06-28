Newsmakers

New CEO

Jeffrey P. Nasse is the next chancellor of Pima Community College (PCC) in Arizona as of August 5. Currently, he is provost and senior vice president of academic affairs and college operations at Broward College in Florida.

Nasse has extensive leadership and classroom experience at community colleges, especially Broward College, having served there as senior associate vice president of academic affairs, dean of the Education Pathway, dean of academic affairs, dean of academic resources and writing programs, associate dean of English, communication and fine arts, as well as associate professor of English. The Marine Corps veteran has also held adjunct faculty positions at Florida Atlantic University, Central Maine Community College and East Carolina University.

“Dr. Nasse has demonstrated an aptitude for forging highly effective teams that have generated tangible student success results, including improved student outcomes in computer science, health science and education programs, scaling accelerated online and flexible learning modalities for students and increased graduation rates,” PCC said in a release.

CEO retirement announcement

Laurie Chelsey, the sixth president of Central Oregon Community College (COCC), plans to retire on June 30, 2025, having served the college as president since July 2019.

Over her tenure as CEO, Chesley led the college through the Covid pandemic, broadened the college’s workforce development efforts — including launching its Center for Business, Industry and Professional Development — and is now overseeing the creation of a new learning facility at the Madras campus, focused on health careers and early childhood education programs, according to a release. Chesley also serves as a governor-appointed member on Oregon’s Workforce and Talent Development Board and is the secretary/treasurer for the East Cascades Workforce Investment Board. In 2022, Chelsey signed a national climate pledge — the Presidents’ Climate Leadership Commitment, a higher education initiative — that aims to reduce the college’s carbon footprint and aligns COCC’s environmental objectives with several hundred other colleges and universities around the country.

Chelsey has received the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Faculty Excellence Award and is a past winner of the Michigan Chapter of the American Council of Education Network’s Distinguished Woman in Higher Education Leadership Award,

“Dr. Chesley was the right choice at the right time for COCC and we’re so thankful for her service to the college and our region,” Joe Krenowicz, chair of COCC’s board of directors, said in the release. “We will miss her.”

Prior to COCC, Chelsey was provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs at Grand Rapids Community College in Michigan. She also served as interim dean of learning at Northwestern Michigan, assistant vice president for academic affairs at Michigan’s Ferris State University, dean of humanities at Montgomery County Community College in Pennsylvania, and associate dean and dean of arts and sciences at Grand Rapids Community College.

Appointments

Julio Galindo is the new executive director of college advancement at Mohave Community College in Arizona. He most recently worked for Mesalands Community College, where he was the chief diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging officer.

Richard R. Greene has been named the new vice president of enrollment management at Ohio’s Stark State College, effective July 1. He previously was director of recruitment in the division of enrollment management at Kent State University.

Travis Jordan is now vice president for marketing and communications at Miami Dade College in Florida. He previously worked as chief marketing and communications officer at Western Carolina University.

Greg Nelson will become deputy chancellor and chief operating officer at the Peralta Community College District, effective July 1. He comes from College of Marin, where he was assistant superintendent and vice president of administrative services for more than 11 years, and also served as an adjunct faculty member.

Ashlee Spannagel is the new vice chancellor for workforce development at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. She comes from Southeastern Community College, where she was dean of career and technical education and workforce development.

Treaka Young will serve as State Fair Community College‘s Jefferson City campus director. She most recently was senior program manager for the Missouri Child Psychiatry Access Project for Schools at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

At Long Beach City College (California), Kendra Madrid is now vice president of workforce and economic development, Michael Gregoryk is acting vice president of administrative and business services, and Gita Runkle is dean of the School of Career Education for Long Beach City College. Madrid previously was dean of instructional services and workforce development and innovation at East Los Angeles College. Gregoryk is a former vice president of administrative services at Mt. San Antonio College. Runkel comes from Rio Hondo College, where she served as dean of business.