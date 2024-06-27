The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Bridge Michigan
Michigan will guarantee free community college, continue free school lunches for all and expand access to free preschool under a budget deal approved early Thursday by the Democratic-led legislature.
Louisiana Illuminator
The new law takes effect August 1, but it will likely take boards some time to determine which programs require a tuition adjustment. The Louisiana Community and Technical College System has initiated a study on the topic.
EdNC
Community colleges provide support on both ends of the struggle: helping families afford and access care, and also strengthening the early childhood teacher pipeline.
Olean Times Herald
In New York, the Jamestown Community College YMCA Early Learning Center is scheduled to open this fall with the capacity to serve up to 56 children.