June 27, 2024

Michigan’s $23B education deal: Free community college for all, pre-K for many
Bridge Michigan
Michigan will guarantee free community college, continue free school lunches for all and expand access to free preschool under a budget deal approved early Thursday by the Democratic-led legislature.

Louisiana colleges to have more financial independence after two bills become law
Louisiana Illuminator
The new law takes effect August 1, but it will likely take boards some time to determine which programs require a tuition adjustment. The Louisiana Community and Technical College System has initiated a study on the topic.

How community colleges provide child care support
EdNC
Community colleges provide support on both ends of the struggle: helping families afford and access care, and also strengthening the early childhood teacher pipeline.

JCC partnering with YMCA to offer child care on campus in Olean
Olean Times Herald
In New York, the Jamestown Community College YMCA Early Learning Center is scheduled to open this fall with the capacity to serve up to 56 children.

