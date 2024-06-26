The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
KCCI
“Housing security should be the last thing any family should have to worry about,” said Jesse Ulrich, Iowa Central Community College president.
FOX 2
The state’s public universities and colleges are set to receive a 3% funding increase within the next month, pending the governor’s approval. Now, lawmakers are looking at different funding models going forward.
WEKU
Students at six public universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System will see tuition and fee hikes this fall, ranging between 1.9% and 2.2%.
WCTI
The new center will support careers in aviation, aircraft maintenance and advanced manufacturing programs. It also will provide high school students with opportunities to earn credentials at the center’s aviation academy.