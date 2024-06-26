Headlines

Iowa Central Community College offers its apartments to flood victims at no cost
“Housing security should be the last thing any family should have to worry about,” said Jesse Ulrich, Iowa Central Community College president.

Missouri lawmakers review new funding models for higher education
The state’s public universities and colleges are set to receive a 3% funding increase within the next month, pending the governor’s approval. Now, lawmakers are looking at different funding models going forward.

Students will see small tuition increase at Kentucky universities, technical colleges
Students at six public universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System will see tuition and fee hikes this fall, ranging between 1.9% and 2.2%.

Lenoir Community College breaks ground on new $25M aviation center
The new center will support careers in aviation, aircraft maintenance and advanced manufacturing programs. It also will provide high school students with opportunities to earn credentials at the center’s aviation academy.

