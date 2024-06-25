The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
EdSource
True to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s promise, the 2024-25 budget compromise that the state legislature announced Saturday and will pass this week will spare TK-12 and community colleges from cuts that other state operations will bear.
The Hidden Gem: Marketing Community Colleges (podcast)
Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations for the American Association of Community Colleges, discusses the challenges and opportunities facing community colleges, and AACC’s role in providing national leadership, advocacy and advancement.
Community Impact
Along with the district’s overall 23% enrollment increase from last fall, officials at the Texas college say that new student registrations have increased 78% from 2022 as of April 1 — which is when the Free Tuition pilot program for the high school class of 2024 was announced.
Binghamton Press & Sun Bulletin
During a visit this week to SUNY Broome Community College, SUNY Chancellor John King, Jr., announced $8 million in recurring annual funding to SUNY community colleges throughout the state.