Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Area Technical College students John Williams and Marz Ezeji have spent the past year learning how their public college operates, then creating a plan to advocate for improvements to its student housing. They’re part of the Changermakers Fellowship, a program giving basic training in public advocacy to college students.
Greeley Tribune
The Colorado college and a 3D printing construction technology company in Greeley are teaming up to offer a basic-level online training course in 3D concrete printing.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Attitudes toward four-year college degrees have changed rapidly over the past decade, yet schools that offer career-focused associate degrees are still struggling to recruit. Unfortunately for students well-suited for career and technical education, the stigma against foregoing college remains intense.