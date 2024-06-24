Headlines

By Daily Staff June 24, 2024

These Milwaukee college students helped fix an issue on campus — and say others can, too
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Area Technical College students John Williams and Marz Ezeji have spent the past year learning how their public college operates, then creating a plan to advocate for improvements to its student housing. They’re part of the Changermakers Fellowship, a program giving basic training in public advocacy to college students.

Aims Community College partners with Alquist 3D on new online 3D printing course
Greeley Tribune
The Colorado college and a 3D printing construction technology company in Greeley are teaming up to offer a basic-level online training course in 3D concrete printing.

Editorial: As technical schools fail, attitudes toward career education must change
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Attitudes toward four-year college degrees have changed rapidly over the past decade, yet schools that offer career-focused associate degrees are still struggling to recruit. Unfortunately for students well-suited for career and technical education, the stigma against foregoing college remains intense.

