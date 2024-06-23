The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
EdSource
The state’s Cradle-to-Career Data System promises to help students plan for college and careers and to help leaders develop policy.
NJ.com
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget would result in a cascade of devastating consequences for institutions that educate four out of every 10 college students in the state — all because he can’t find $20 million in a $56 billion state budget to keep community colleges solvent.
Fresno Bee
Adding a bachelor’s degree in nursing is a natural progression for the State Center Community College District, which has the necessary faculty to teach — all with master’s degrees and many with PhDs — as well as access to necessary facilities.
Odessa American
Studying for a certificate of completion in welding technology at Texas State Technical College, Dakota Jones has her sights set on a career in underwater welding.