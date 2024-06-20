Cyberscoop
The Cybersecurity Clinics Grant Program Act aims to provide “high-potential paths” to cyber jobs at two-year colleges and minority-serving institutions.
Nearly half of Wisconsin’s community colleges have been shuttered in the past year.
If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Assembly Bill 2370 will specifically amend the Education Code to require that the instructor of record for a community college course be a human who meets minimum qualifications for their position. It would go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.
Q&A regarding a state bill that would permit community colleges to confer some types of baccalaureates if the programs meet certain specifications.
Jackson College’s seven-week long course gives students an edge in English, math and how to survive college life.
More student housing, more vibrancy on its main campus and the relocation of university partners are three of the top priorities in Northwestern Michigan College’s new campus plan.
An estimated 12,645 students will be attending community college tuition-free in San Antonio this fall, a record number participating in the Alamo Promise program, which expanded last year to include all high school graduates in the region.