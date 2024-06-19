Asabarez
In California, a measure to make higher education more affordable for low-income refugees by exempting them from paying the nonresident tuition fee, passed the Assembly Higher Education Committee. Sen. Anthony J. Portantino was inspired to author the bill when Glendale Community College students raised funds to help students who were displaced from Artsakh by Azerbaijan.
Spectrum News
Students interested in pursuing an algal-based career can now study at Windward Community College and earn an Agripharmatech Certificate of Achievement in the Limu Culture track.
WTXL
Tallahassee Community College will become Tallahassee State College on July 1. The college’s new five-year plan and $77 million budget come without an increase in tuition or non-tuition student fees.