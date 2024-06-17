The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Pasadena Now
The City of Pasadena is supporting an innovative program called “Comunidad” to bridge the gap between local community college students and the booming biotech industry. Comunidad will partner with biotech companies in Pasadena with programs like Pasadena City College’s Keck Biotech Program and Glendale Community College’s biotech programs.
San Antonio Report
An estimated 12,645 students will be attending community college tuition-free in San Antonio this fall, a record number participating in the Alamo Promise program.
Delco Times
As students and their parents question the wisdom of mountains of academic debt, they are turning to education centers like Delaware County Community College and its workforce training programs.
Springfield Daily Citizen
Ozarks Technical Community College’s budget for the upcoming year calls for more than $138 million in both revenues and expenses. OTC tuition and pay for instructors are both set to increase 3% in 2024-2025 academic year.