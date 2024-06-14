Headlines

Louisiana college leaders sound alarm over possible $250 million budget cut next year
NOLA.com
Members of the Louisiana Board of Regents staff said they were told by officials in Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration to plan for the possibility of a $250 million revenue reduction in the 2025-26 fiscal year if a state sales tax expires.

Special ed in higher ed
LAist
In college, students with learning disabilities must take the initiative to get academic support. Some colleges, including East Los Angeles College and Santa Monica College, can provide on-campus learning disability assessments for free.

Red Lake Nation College breaks new ground in urban setting
Diverse: Issues in Higher Education
The Minnesota college has opened a site within Minneapolis, making it the first tribal college in a major metropolitan area.

