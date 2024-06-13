The Columbus Dispatch
With one year left of the tuition-free college program’s three-year pilot, leaders from the Ohio city, Columbus City Schools, Columbus State Community College and I Know I Can announced Thursday that the program will extend beyond this coming academic year.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Two Pittsburgh area colleges – Community College of Allegheny County and Point Park University – are rallying to help students who will no longer be able to complete their degrees at Pittsburgh Technical College, which will close Aug. 9.
WHIO-TV
The Ohio college received approval to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.