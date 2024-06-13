Headlines

City to extend Columbus Promise tuition-free college program
The Columbus Dispatch
With one year left of the tuition-free college program’s three-year pilot, leaders from the Ohio city, Columbus City Schools, Columbus State Community College and I Know I Can announced Thursday that the program will extend beyond this coming academic year.

Colleges rally to help displaced Pittsburgh Technical College students
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Two Pittsburgh area colleges – Community College of Allegheny County and Point Park University – are rallying to help students who will no longer be able to complete their degrees at Pittsburgh Technical College, which will close Aug. 9.

Edison State Community College gets approval to offer first bachelor’s degree
WHIO-TV
The Ohio college received approval to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

