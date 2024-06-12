The Fayetteville Observer
Students are increasingly seeking practical, career-oriented education that provides immediate job skills, said Fayetteville Technical Community College President Mark Sorrells.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Scholarship bills meant to entice college students into shortage-plagued occupations in Pennsylvania pass senate
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Four Republican bills conveying significant changes for Pennsylvania higher education got final approval from the state senate Tuesday. Two bills approved would attempt to boost in-demand occupations through scholarship programs which would require students, in exchange for financial help, to commit to working in one of those fields in Pennsylvania after graduation.
Forbes
External factors such as Covid and FAFSA delays contribute to enrollment declines, but are not the root cause of the problem, says Lumina Foundation CEO Jamie Merisotis.
Greenfield Community College union to hold no-confidence votes, says leadership withholds DEI report
New England Public Media
Greenfield Community College’s faculty and staff union says that top administrators hid a report about diversity, equity and inclusion at the college.
TribLIVE.com
A boost in classification and the ability to offer athletic scholarships for the first time is allowing Westmoreland County Community College to cast a much wider net in the local basketball recruiting game.