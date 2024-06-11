Headlines

June 11, 2024

New Jersey’s community colleges are fighting against Murphy’s proposed $20M cut in state aid
WHYY
Gov. Phil Murphy plans to slash $20 million in state funding to community colleges. Educators, college administrators and students say this budget reduction would devastate students and the higher education community.

Community colleges offer clean-energy training as climate-related jobs expand across America
AgriNews
Students across the country are looking to community colleges for up-to-date training for the increasing number of jobs in climate solutions — from electrification, to wind and solar, to energy efficiency, weatherization, protecting water and farmland and more.

Great Bay Community College brings robotics to local schools
Portsmouth Herald
The installation of 10 new 3D printers has transformed the data center at Great Bay Community College into a robotics laboratory as part of a partnership with FIRST New Hampshire that will bring programming and robotics education to area students.

Cal State San Bernardino classes offered at Barstow Community College
Victorville Daily Press
The California colleges are partnering to make higher education more accessible to students in the High Desert region by offering four in-person general education courses for the fall 2024 semester.

