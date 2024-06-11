The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
WHYY
Gov. Phil Murphy plans to slash $20 million in state funding to community colleges. Educators, college administrators and students say this budget reduction would devastate students and the higher education community.
AgriNews
Students across the country are looking to community colleges for up-to-date training for the increasing number of jobs in climate solutions — from electrification, to wind and solar, to energy efficiency, weatherization, protecting water and farmland and more.
Portsmouth Herald
The installation of 10 new 3D printers has transformed the data center at Great Bay Community College into a robotics laboratory as part of a partnership with FIRST New Hampshire that will bring programming and robotics education to area students.
Victorville Daily Press
The California colleges are partnering to make higher education more accessible to students in the High Desert region by offering four in-person general education courses for the fall 2024 semester.