Acadiana Advocate
The rebranding was necessary as the average age for students has lowered and many choose between enrolling there or not furthering their education. Their top issues are affordability and flexibility as they grapple with childcare and transportation challenges.
Sacramento Bee
After he was released from prison, Brandon Fellows enrolled at age 35 at Sacramento City College, where he found and helped build a community of acceptance — the Re-Emerging Scholars program, a cohort-based learning program for formerly incarcerated students.
Dayton Daily News
The courses covered by the Talent Ready grant must be less than 30 credit hours.
Crain’s Cleveland Business
From serving entrepreneurs to corporations, community colleges help serve the community as an instrument for workforce development and economic growth, writes Michael A. Baston, president of Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio) and board member of the American Association of Community Colleges.
Bangor Daily News
Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle is banking on dormitory renovations to help it meet the changing needs of Maine workers.