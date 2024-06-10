Headlines

By Daily Staff June 10, 2024    Print

Rebranding at South Louisiana Community College has been ‘a transformation’
Acadiana Advocate
The rebranding was necessary as the average age for students has lowered and many choose between enrolling there or not furthering their education. Their top issues are affordability and flexibility as they grapple with childcare and transportation challenges.

Sacramento community college program helps formerly incarcerated students find opportunity
Sacramento Bee
After he was released from prison, Brandon Fellows enrolled at age 35 at Sacramento City College, where he found and helped build a community of acceptance — the Re-Emerging Scholars program, a cohort-based learning program for formerly incarcerated students.

At, Sinclair Community College, Talent Ready grants cover free training for in-demand jobs
Dayton Daily News
The courses covered by the Talent Ready grant must be less than 30 credit hours.

Opinion: Community colleges adapt to fill workforce needs
Crain’s Cleveland Business
From serving entrepreneurs to corporations, community colleges help serve the community as an instrument for workforce development and economic growth, writes Michael A. Baston, president of Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio) and board member of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Aroostook community college creates housing to bolster workforce
Bangor Daily News
Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle is banking on dormitory renovations to help it meet the changing needs of Maine workers.

