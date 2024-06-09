KSL News
The board intends to allow 10% of annual endowment disbursements to be used for board-specific initiatives, including supporting existing state aid programs. The remaining 90% will be allocated to USHE institutions, with 90% going to degree-granting institutions and 10% to technical colleges to supplement programs such as the Utah Promise Grant and Technical Education Scholarship programs.
WMUR
State Rep. Rick Ladd, chair of the House Education Committee, discusses the possibility of the University System of New Hampshire and the Community College System of New Hampshire becoming one system.
Sacramento Bee
Senate Bill 1348 would designate a statewide code to identify Black-serving institutions in the University of California, California State University and California Community Colleges systems as those with 10% or more Black student enrollment, or a headcount of at least 1,500 Black or African-American students.
MetroNews
The average increase for in-state tuition per semester at the schools is $197 or 4.3%. The approved increases are projected to generate a total of $1.2 million more in revenue for the colleges next year.
WABI
The Maine Transfer Guarantee will allow community college graduates in Maine to transfer directly to degree programs at six of Maine’s independent four-year colleges.
Fox 12 Oregon
A group of 25 veterinary technician students are set to graduate from Portland Community College after completing a unique, hands-on experience that they hope will better prepare them to fill the gaps in their struggling field.