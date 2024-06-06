Atlanta News First
Atlanta Technical College is teaming up with the city of Atlanta to train qualified watershed employees.
Wisconsin State Journal
Several high school administrators told the Wisconsin State Journal that they are seeing increased interest in technical colleges from their students, both in dual-enrollment classes, which allow students to earn college credit in high school, and overall interest in those colleges for their postsecondary plans.
MassLive.com
In Massachusetts, Roxbury and Holyoke Community Colleges, along with Boston’s Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology each will get a piece of the $3.4 million in funding from the state’s new Climate Careers Fund to increase the clean-energy workforce.