WBIR
One of the growing programs at the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technologies in Knoxville is surgical technology.
Business Leaders United for Workforce Partnerships (blog)
FastForward has been an option for students since 2016, but it took and continues to take a lot of effort to ensure all workforce system stakeholders understand the legislation’s impact.
Herald and News
Samantha Hamawi, 26, always wanted to go to college, but never had the chance. She barely was able to finish high school and didn’t have enough course completions to get into a college. She worked as a bartender along the Las Vegas strip, and took a similar job in Klamath Falls while she weighed her options–which led her to Klamath Community College.