Centre Daily Times
State lawmakers have differing views on how to make college more affordable.
WZZM
The incubator will give people a chance to experiment with AI and learn more about how it can be used, as well as how to adapt in a business environment.
Fort Collins Coloradoan
Colorado has expanded a program that will reimburse students with household incomes of $90,000 or less for out-of-pocket expenses for tuition and fees for their first two years of college at Colorado’s community colleges and public four-year colleges and universities.
Oakland University News
Oakland University (OU) and Oakland Community College (OCC) are collaborating on a pilot program that will allow OCC students to enjoy the benefits of living on the OU campus this fall while still taking classes at the nearby community college.
WTOV
The Ohio college held its graduation ceremony, filled with both celebration and reflection as it marks the end of an era.