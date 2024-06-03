Headlines

As dual-enrollment programs boom, the focus widens to career
Work Shift
A decade ago, only about 150 high school students in the Houston-area Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District were taking dual-credit courses with the local community college. Today, nearly 4,000 students in the district are enrolled in dual credit.

Commentary: Why community colleges hold the key to DEI in our communities and workplaces
Philadelphia Sunday Sun
Community colleges can offer a route forward for all people regardless of their circumstances, and these institutions are well-suited to help close the opportunity gap for our region’s citizens and advance diversity in the local workforce.

Commentary: Motlow State Community college is developing future electric vehicle technology workers
Tennessean
Tennessee’s move toward electrification isn’t limited to industry players. Motlow State Community College saw an opportunity to train our students in the latest EV technology and give them more opportunities to access “jobs of the future.”

