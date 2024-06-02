Erie Times-News
First lady Jill Biden encouraged more than 80 graduates of the Erie County Community College to ignore people who tell them they “can’t” and pursue their dreams anyway, while also advocating for one of President Joe Biden’s key educational initiatives — two years of free community college — during a commencement address Saturday in the bellwether county.
Colorado Newsline
House Bill 24-1340 creates a refundable state income tax credit for lower-income students and their families to cover the gap between scholarships and the rest of their tuition and fees at a public four-year college, community college or trade school.
Louisiana Illuminator
Of that amount, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System would get $253 million.
Biz New Orleans
Northshore Technical Community College Chancellor Jim Carlson shares how the five-campus Louisiana college is meeting workforce demands and the biggest challenge it faces for the future.
Kennebec Journal
The Maine Community College System has a program where students can dual enroll and earn credits while taking high school courses. Most students are choosing that option rather than taking an Advanced Placement course.
KPBS
U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-California) stopped at Mesa College Friday morning to announce $1.5 million in federal funding for the Mesa College Family Resource Center, and $500,000 to support improvements at the Miramar College Police Academy.