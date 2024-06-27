Advocacy quick hits: House panel passes funding bill

By Kathryn Gimborys June 27, 2024

The House subcommittee that oversees funding for education and job training programs on Thursday passed its fiscal year 2025 appropriations bill by voice vote. Next up is a scheduled vote by the full Appropriations Committee on July 10.

The bill would make deep funding cuts to the departments of Education (ED) and Labor (DOL). Of particular note for community colleges, the bill would nix funding for the Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) youth funding, with significant cuts to campus-based aid programs, WIOA adult education funding, and DOL apprenticeship programs.

The measure would maintain funding for the Strengthening Community College Training Grant (SCCTG) program, TRIO and GEAR UP, and WIOA dislocated worker programs. The Pell Grant maximum award would remain at $7,395 – effectively a cut because it does not account for inflation.

