A beacon of support for LGBTQ+ students

Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, renowned for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, offers a robust array of resources and support systems specifically tailored for LGBTQ+ students. At the heart of these efforts is the LGBTQ+ Support office, a vital resource dedicated to fostering a welcoming and affirming environment for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The LGBTQ+ Support office provides a safe and confidential space for students to discuss their identities and experiences, access support services, connect with other LGBTQ+ students, and explore scholarship and financial aid opportunities.

The dedicated staff also works to educate and train the entire Sinclair community, including faculty, staff and students, on LGBTQ+ experiences. This fosters a more inclusive and understanding environment for everyone.

One of the cornerstone initiatives of Sinclair’s LGBTQ+ Support system is the BriTe SiGnal Alliance. This student group is dedicated to promoting equality and raising awareness about the diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities. It focuses on addressing the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community and is committed to creating a campus culture of acceptance and inclusion.

BriTe SiGnal Alliance is open to everyone, providing a welcoming space for both LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. The group meets during the fall and spring terms, offering students regular opportunities to connect, share experiences and work on advocacy projects. These meetings are a mix of social and educational activities, fostering a sense of community while also providing valuable information and support.

Through the efforts of the LGBTQ+ Support office and the BriTe SiGnal Alliance, Sinclair is not just a place of learning but also a community where every student can feel safe, valued and empowered to be their true selves.