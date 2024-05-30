Some more commencement photos and other photos submitted by colleges that are members of the American Association of Community Colleges.

The 4,200-seat San Manuel Stadium was packed as San Bernardino Valley College’s Class of 2024 last week crossed the stage to receive 1,577 degrees and 1,454 certificates, one of the highest counts in the California college’s almost century-long history. (Photo: SBVC)

Río Hondo College’s Class of 2024 includes 1,664 graduates who earned associate of arts and associate of science degrees, 951 graduates who earned an associate degree of transfer, making them eligible for admission to the California State University system, and eight graduates who earned a bachelor of science degree in automotive technology. (Photo: RHC)

California’s Butte College celebrates the graduates of its 81st firefighter academy. (Photo: BC)

In New Jersey, graduates from the Ocean County College nursing program received their pins at the 2024 Annual Nurses’ Pinning Ceremony on May 21. (Photo: OCC)

Rockland Community College’s 64th commencement included 500 graduates and distinguished guests such as County Executive Ed Day and Rep. Michael Lawler (R-New York). (Photo: RCC)

Designing, building, troubleshooting and documenting manufacturing improvement processes is the final Mechatronics Capstone Project for some Cleveland State Community College advanced technologies students. Four student-led teams from the Tennessee college presented their projects to industry partners last month. (Photo: CSCC)

Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega and Mary Marx, president and CEO of Pace Center for Girls, sign an MOU to create a pipeline from the Florida college’s School of Education to teaching positions at Pace Center for Girls’ 21 centers, ensuring a steady flow of well-prepared educators across Florida. (Photo: MDC)

Girls Who Code club advisor Raffi Manjikian and Hudson County Community College students from the Girls Who Code Club give local students a crash course on Python at the New York college’s Girls in Technology event. (Photo: HCCC)