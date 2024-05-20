This week, we feature a few commencement photos from member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers keynote remarks at the York County Community College (YCCC) commencement ceremony in May 17. While in Maine, Del Toro met with leaders of YCCC, the Maine Community College System and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to discuss partnership efforts and tour the Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and the Trades. (Photo: Jared Mancuso/Office of the Secretary of the Navy)

Sean Suggs (left), president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, shakes hands with Randolph Community College (RCC) President Shah Ardalan after receiving an RCC hat at the North Carolina college’s commencement ceremony on May 8. (Photo credit: Perfecta Visuals)

Central Carolina Community College graduating students entered the main hall to commencement to the skirl of a bagpipe, a tradition at the North Carolina college. (Photo: Neil McGowan/CCCC)

A new graduate at UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ celebrates with more than 700 fellow graduates at the commencement ceremonies on May 15. (Photo: UCNJ)

McHenry County College in Illinois recognizes 54 McHenry County high school graduates — including these students from Huntley High School — as part of its second class of dual-degree graduates. (Photo: McHenry College)

WSU Tech in Kansas kicks off a record-breaking commencement with 450 of this year’s more than 1,170 graduates participating in the May 16 event. (Photo: WSU Tech)

Fayetteville Technical Community College President Mark Sorrells congratulates one of the record-setting number of graduates, honoring 3,045 students the North Carolina college’s 62nd annual commencement. (Photo: FTCC)

Miles Riggins, 17, this month will graduate from high school while also earning an associate of arts from Lorain County Community College (LCCC) in Ohio. Riggins got his LCCC start in eighth grade through College Credit Plus and by his junior year of high school, he was taking LCCC classes full time. (Photo: LCCC)

A test run of commencement for Florida’s Broward College before the really one takes place. (Photo: BC)

Chris Lu, who serves as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations for Management and Reform, gave the following advice to Santa Monica College Class of 2023: follow your passions; ignore the doubters; and lean on your support network. (Photo: SMC)