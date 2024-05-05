Reporter’s notebook

Miami college, FIFA partner on internships

Miami college, FIFA partner on internships

With a new men’s and women’s soccer program slated to start in the fall, Miami Dade College (MDC) kicked off another big announcement this week: It will partner with international soccer organization FIFA to offer MDC students internships and establish the first-ever FIFA exhibition in the U.S.

The internship program for MDC students at FIFA’s new offices in Miami will provide students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and forge connections to support their careers, MDC President Madeline Pumariega said at an event announcing the collaboration. She noted that the interns will also hear from FIFA and soccer professionals as part of a new guest speaker series.

MDC also will showcase iconic items on loan from the FIFA Museum in Zurich, highlighting the history and growth of the sport across the Americas, as well as FIFA events that have taken place in Miami over the decades, according to a release.

New round of YouthBuild grant awards

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will award $98 million in grants to 72 organizations — including a handful of community colleges — to provide training and employment services that help young adults land jobs in construction and other growing industries.

The YouthBuild Program grants, ranging from $700,000 to $1.5 million each, will support pre-apprenticeships to educate and train young people, ages 16-24, who are neither enrolled in school or now in the labor market, according to DOL. The grants will focus on developing skills through building or rehabilitating affordable housing in their communities for people in need, the department said.

YouthBuild participants will split their time between classroom instruction – where they earn their high school diploma or equivalency degree – and workplace training to prepare for postsecondary occupations. DOL said the grants will also enable young people to train for careers in healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and logistics, culinary arts and hospitality.

American Association of Community Colleges-member institutions receiving the latest grants are:

Dr. Jill Biden to attend Arizona college’s commencement

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will deliver remarks as special guest speaker at Mesa Community College’s (MCC) commencement ceremony on May 11.

More than 540 students will participate in the college’s 2023-2024 graduation ceremony, which will be streamed live, according to MCC. More than 2,500 students this year met academic requirements to earn certificates of completion and associate degrees during the academic year.

Biden last visited MCC in February 2023, when she highlighted affordable community college programs like the Mesa College Promise.