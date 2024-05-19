Removing barriers for the future healthcare workforce

Houston houses one of the most renowned medical communities in the world. However, the current healthcare workforce shortage in Texas has severely impacted the city, with large swaths of the Gulf Coast Region deemed medically underserved. Thousands of Houstonians are affected year after year due to the lack of access to life-saving medical care.

The obvious solution to this problem is to form a pipeline of healthcare workers by equipping students with the necessary skills and education to fill this gap. Sadly, many individuals who lack opportunity yet aspire to pursue a career in the healthcare industry face barriers related to childcare, transportation, mentorship gaps and life’s unexpected circumstances.

Dwyer Workforce Development (DWD), a national healthcare training nonprofit, has recently expanded to Texas and joined Houston Community College (HCC), one of the largest community colleges in the country, to provide life-changing support and create a pipeline of new healthcare workers, many from underserved areas.

Last year, our organizations launched the Dwyer Scholar Apprenticeship program, which is actively enrolling to combat the healthcare shortage and bring opportunities to those lacking. Working together, we are supporting apprentices each year to earn their certified nurse aide (CNA) certificates, where students can choose a phlebotomy or EKG specialization, helping our city meet the demand for one of the most essential and in-demand jobs in healthcare each year. Our program will help address Texas’ loss of 36% of its CNAs over the past decade while providing gateways for highly motivated students — Dwyer Scholars — to thrive in long-term healthcare careers.

Employment and more

Ulises Gonzalez (center left), a Houston Community College student and Dwyer Scholar, participated this month at the Gulf Coast Region Youth Apprenticeship Summit at the Texas college. (Photo: HCC)

We know financial barriers prevent many potential healthcare workers from obtaining the certifications needed to enter the workforce. That’s why we are bringing our innovative programs together, enabling Dwyer Scholars to earn while they learn and opening doors for those who do not have the financial luxury of completing their training in a traditional educational atmosphere.

After enrollment, DWD continues to provide case management and additional financial support for pressures like housing, childcare and transportation so the selected scholars don’t have to put their work before their education. Scholars are placed with employers during the program, where they complete their apprenticeships and begin full-time employment following graduation.

The Texas Workforce Commission has identified apprenticeship programs as a key area for expansion to meet employer demand for skilled workers. Through our partnership, we are doing just that – and the model is proven. More than 85% of DWD Scholars in Maryland, where the program was established, have earned their certificates and are now employed or on track to begin their careers.

Looking ahead

Our work doesn’t end here. Over the next decade, Texas will face a shortage of 57,000 skilled nurses. Texas must continue to expand awareness and access to key workforce training programs to improve outcomes for diverse needs. Our organizations are working to vastly expand our reach, making the unattainable attainable and helping to improve the lives and health of our community.

No one’s past or present should dictate their future. Everyone deserves access to healthcare, the ability to further their education and the chance to set and achieve life goals. The opportunities to reach and empower underserved populations to participate in the healthcare workforce are limitless.

* * *

Barb Clapp is CEO of Dwyer Workforce Development, a nonprofit that supports individuals who aspire to pursue a career in the healthcare industry.

Christina Robinson, Ed.D, is executive director for work-based learning & industry partnerships at Houston Community College.