Newsmakers

CEOs on the move

Andy Bowne has been named president for the Tarrant County College (TCC) Southeast Campus, effective July 1. He most recently was president of Johnson County Community College (JCCC) in Kansas, where he focused on student achievement, enrollment, and business and community partnerships.

Before JCCC, Bowne was regional chancellor and then senior vice president and chief operating officer for Ivy Tech Community College (Indiana). At Grand Rapids Community College (Michigan), he served first as executive director of workforce training and economic development and then as associate vice president for college advancement.

“Dr. Bowne’s administrative and academic experience and his passion for entrepreneurial innovation make him the ideal candidate to help TCC Southeast support students, create new learning opportunities and serve our community,” TCC Chancellor Elva LeBlanc said in a release.

Tyrone Jackson will become the next president of Southeast Arkansas College (SEARK), effective July 1. He is currently president of Mississippi Delta Community College.

Prior to Mississippi Delta, Jackson was associate vice president for student services at Hinds Community College (Mississippi) and vice president for its Utica Campus. Before that, he was at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he was associate vice president for student services and dean of student services on the Jefferson Davis campus.

Jackson began his higher education career at his alma mater, Delta State University, first as an admissions counselor and then moving up the ranks to eventually become assistant dean and interim dean of graduate studies.

Jackson also serves on several local, state and national boards, including the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and the Mississippi Humanities Council.

“With Dr. Jackson’s 30 years in education and extensive experience in community college leadership and accreditation, the board of trustees is confident in the future success of Southeast Arkansas College,” SEARK board chair Rebecca Pittillo said in a release. “He fully understands the importance of working with key stakeholders to accomplish the college mission of building a community of lifelong learners committed to becoming the leaders of tomorrow.”

New CEO

Jenni Martin has been named the permanent president of Washington’s Spokane Community College (SCC), after serving as its acting president since May 2023.

Martin was SCC’s vice president of instruction from 2016 to 2023 and has served in several positions at SCC and the Community Colleges of Spokane’s (CCS) Institute for Extended Learning, which was moved into SCC’s operations. They included: assistant dean of Workfirst and I-BEST from 2008 to 2010; Workfirst manager from 2004 to 2008; and adjunct adult basic education instructor from 2000 to 2007.

Before joining CCS, Martin was a physical education faculty member and head coach for women’s soccer at Eastern Washington University.

“Jenni has demonstrated incredible knowledge of the state community college system,” CCS Chancellor Kevin Brockbank said in a release. “She has a reputation in our local community for her advocacy for the college programs that fuel our economy. She is innovative, dedicated and determined to continue to be a leader who puts the needs of our students first.”

Kudos

Christopher Reber, president of New Jersey’s Hudson County Community College, is among this year’s recipients of the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction, Phi Theta Kappa’s (PTK) most prestigious award for community college presidents.

Reber is noted for his focus on accessibility, advocacy and collaboration. PTK cited his engagement with students, monthly town hall meetings and his association with unions, government leaders, and national higher education organizations in efforts to promote student success. To be eligible for the award, college presidents and CEOs must have served in their role for at least five years. Recipients are nominated by students on their campus and are only eligible to receive the award once over their career.

Appointments

Jenna Caviezel is the new director of the Honors Program at Motlow State Community College in Tennessee. She will also continue to serve as the college’s director of tutoring.

Jessica S. Dalton will become vice president of workforce services at Danville Community College in Virginia, effective July 1. Since 2018, she has served as principal at the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center in Virginia, and is the state secretary for the Virginia Association of Career and Technical Education.

Sandra Hinski will become the next provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at Coconino Community College in Arizona on July 1. She recently was interim vice president of academic affairs at Paradise Valley Community College (Arizona) and prior to that was the college’s dean of career and technical education.

Beth Giles-Klinkner is the new provost at Madison College in Wisconsin. She had served as interim provost this academic year and previously was the college’s associate dean of arts, humanities and social sciences.

Piedmont Virginia Community College has two new vice president promotions. Leonda Keniston will serve as vice president of academic affairs and workforce development, and Andrew Renshaw will become vice president of student affairs. Both start their new roles on July 1. Keniston currently is the college’s dean of humanities, fine arts and social sciences, while Renshaw is the college’s current dean of student services.